Mom charged with capital murder after officers find 2-year-old dead in bathtub

Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old...
Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A mother in Alabama is charged with capital murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, police said.

Laccuina Braithwaite, 25, is being held without bond at the Madison County Jail.

The Huntsville Police Department said officers were called to an apartment for a welfare check Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found the 2-year-old girl floating in the bathtub.

The child was given CPR and rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said when they attempted to detain Braithwaite in the apartment, she ran and led officers on a short foot chase. Officers eventually caught up to her and took her into custody.

No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois woman hit and killed by SUV in Ogallala
Two people from Colorado killed in McPherson County plane crash
Coy Johnston of Stapleton
Welcoming home a world champion
The North Platte City Council approves the land sale for Sustainable Beef, LLC.
North Platte City Council approves land sale for Sustainable Beef LLC
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama during President George W. Bush's eulogy...
Obama White House portrait to be unveiled at Sept. 7 event
A Ukrainian refugee gave birth in Colorado and her expenses were covered by the doctors.
Hospital delivers baby of Ukrainian refugee for free
An Amber Alert in Florida has been canceled. Officials said the 11-year-old girl was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled in Florida; 11-year-old found safe