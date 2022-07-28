Plainsmen fall to Prospects

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen lost 7-4 to the Nebraska Prospects Wednesday at Bill Wood Field in the first of a three game series.

The plainsmen jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and held the Prospects scoreless through the first three. The Plainsmen added one run each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to make the score 4-1.

The Prospects wouldn’t quit though as they added three in the top of the seventh to tie the game up at four. The game remained tied into the ninth where the Prospects loaded the bases and made the Plainsmen pay with three runs coming in to take a 7-4 lead.

Up next for the Plainsmen they face the prospects again on Thursday for a doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m. as they look to make the playoffs in their inaugural year.

