RDAP hosts school supply drive

The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program hosts school supply drive for children in need.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the new school year upon us, one local non-profit organization wants to ensure families who are served by their organization have the supplies they need to start the year on the right track.

The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program is hosting a school supply drive. The drive is in its third year and will continue until at least the start of the school year.

“We have quite a few kids from our clients in shelters right now, so I think a good portion of them are probably already spoken for, but we will always take more donations of backpacks and more donations of school supplies,” said shelter manager Shelby Rathbun. “We will just try to get as many as we can for children and if we don’t get rid of of them right away we can always keep them and if we have another kid come in with their parent who needs them we will have that available for them.”

Donations can be dropped off at the agency during normal business hours. Items such as clothing for toddlers and used backpacks are welcomed.

The agency is collecting the following items:

Pencil Boxes

Erasers

Dry Erase Markers

Glue Sticks

Markers

Comp Notebooks

Package of Dividers

White Board Markers

Colored Pencils

Glue Bottles

Tissues

Adult Size Scissors

Crayon

Spiral Notebooks

3 Ring Binders

Earbuds - Headphones

