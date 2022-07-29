Gothenburg early-education center begins groundbreaking

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) -An issue for some residents in Gothenburg is early education. The lack of opportunities for kids in pre-kindergarten has been slim, but Friday starts the beginning of that solution.

The Impact Center began its ground breaking on Friday. According to officials, their goal is to start building and have the project finished sometime in 2024. Officials said the Impact Center is going to be the new addition to the community that will offer educational opportunities for the children of Gothenburg.

Some of the main features of the facility include, the Early Learning Center which will be 22,000 square feet and will have a 17-classroom community which will allow 250+ children from birth through school age access to quality early childhood education and reliable full-time care.

The Healthy Families Center is an integrated center that will give families access to food, clothing, financial assistance and planning, parenting support, mentoring programs and referral services.

The Event Center will be a meeting space that seats 400 people and will include first-class amenities designed for hosting receptions, banquets, conferences and meetings of any size.

The Sports Training Center will be an indoor facility that provides space to be used by the school and community sports teams and organizations, allowing young people to invest time and effort into developing their skills year-round.

To donate, visit this link and learn how you can make a pledge or gift.

