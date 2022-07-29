Huskers set for first B1G Volleyball Media Days

Published: Jul. 29, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, along with seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik, will represent the Huskers at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on Monday at the Big Ten Network Headquarters in Chicago.

The Huskers will participate in the Monday session of the two-day event from 1-5 p.m.

The Huskers’ official press conference is scheduled for 3:30-3:50 p.m. National media coverage of the event will include the Big Ten Network, ESPN, NCAA.com and SiriusXM. 

The Huskers will begin practice for the 2022 season on Monday, Aug. 8 as they gear up for the Ameritas Players Challenge to open the season on Aug. 26-27.

