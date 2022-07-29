Meta expands data center under construction near Omaha again

(Unsplash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Facebook’s parent company announced plans Thursday to expand a data center it is building in the Omaha suburbs again.

A Meta spokesperson said the social media giant now plans to build a ninth building in the complex it is building in Papillion and Springfield southwest of Omaha in Sarpy County. The company said the data center will cost more than $1.5 billion and eventually employ roughly 300.

About 150 workers are already maintaining computers at the six buildings that have already opened. Meta plans to complete the project it began in 2017 by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Illinois woman hit and killed by SUV in Ogallala
Two people from Colorado killed in McPherson County plane crash
The North Platte City Council approves the land sale for Sustainable Beef, LLC.
North Platte City Council approves land sale for Sustainable Beef LLC
Nebraska prison staff member seriously injured after assault

Latest News

Kids getting excited for the new Impact Center
Gothenburg early-education center begins groundbreaking
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
NSP emphasizes safe speeds as summer travel continues
Paying at the pump
Preauthorization pain at the pump
Mild conditions with slight chances of thunderstorms
Mild conditions with isolated storms Friday; Heating and drying up during the weekend