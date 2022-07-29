Mild conditions with isolated storms Friday; Heating and drying up during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy, slightly stormy and mild day Thursday, those conditions will continue into the day Friday with increased temperatures during the weekend.

Due to an area of high pressure taking full control of the situation, our weather will be taking a change over the weekend. But before we get to the weekend, temperatures will remain on the mild side Friday with isolated thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with breezy conditions with winds out of the southeast with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Less humidity is expected during the day Friday.Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s to low 60s with clearing conditions and the winds dying down into the calm category and the conditions will become less humid.

Mild conditions with slight chances of thunderstorms (Andre Brooks)

Now on to the weekend. Our area of high pressure will continue to slowly move towards the southeast and this will allow for temperatures increase on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s for Greater Nebraska and low to upper 90s for the Panhandle. On Sunday, the sweltering conditions will continue to increase with widespread upper 90s with parched conditions to invade the viewing area.

Conditions warming up during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

During the beginning portion of next week, the temperatures will be soaring into the 100s with mainly sunny conditions as this area of high pressure continuing to move towards the southeast at a snail’s pace.

