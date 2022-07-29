Plainsmen drop second game to Prospects

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen dropped game two of their series against the Nebraska Prospects on Thursday night at Bill Wood Field.

The Prospects used a seven run fourth inning to take game one of the doubleheader by a score of 9-5. The Plainsmen fell behind early after giving up two runs in the first inning, after adding one themselves in the first the game moved to the second with the Prospects leading 2-1.

The Plainsmen would not score again until the bottom of the sixth where they added four runs in an attempt to come back, but ultimately the Prospects held on to take the Victory and the series win.

Game three of the series is also Thursday as the second game of a doubleheader.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.