Prospects finish sweep of Plainsmen

By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska Prospects finished the sweep of the North Platte Plainsmen in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday night.

The Plainsmen jumped out of the gate well taking a 3-1 lead after the first inning after a pair of RBI singles got them on the board, the Prospects would battle back and tie the game in the second inning.

The Prospects would take a 5-3 lead into the fifth inning where they would add another run and extend the lead to three. The Plainsmen trailed 8-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, but their comeback would be cut short as the Prospects take the win 8-6

The Plainsmen are back in action Friday and Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming against the Gem City Bison to finish their season.

