Funds being raised to help Bulldog Athletics

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and the North Platte High school’s Booster Club work together to put on the Bulldog Golf Classic. The event was located at Lake Maloney Golf Course on Saturday and it was a big fund-raising event.

The event organizer, Kort Steele, talked about the event and said “we really wanted to provide a good chunk of money for the North Platte public schools activities, mostly high school activities, but we also support teachers, scholarships for students as well. We are very excited about doing this event and its amazing that everyone is out supporting.”

Coaches, current players and a whole bunch of alumni came out to support this event and enjoyed the beautiful weather to go along with it. Funds are also being raised so that the high school golf team can use the brand new indoor facilities at the Lake Maloney Golf Course during the winter months so they can continue to work on their craft.

