Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

(Source: WIFR)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff.

Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department extinguished a fire at the factory earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.

