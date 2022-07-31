Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (NCN)- As firefighters battled a large blaze at Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff.

Crews from Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Department extinguished a fire at the factory earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel Nebraska for the latest.

