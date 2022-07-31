Large wildfire southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff

Wildfire south west of Gering. (Credit: Chris Lori Rossman)
Wildfire south west of Gering. (Credit: Chris Lori Rossman)(Chris Lori Rossman | Image taken by Chris Lori Rossman)
By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - According to the Gering Fire Department at 6:39 pm a large wildfire was reported on land southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff. The department also said that a large number of firefighters had reported to the area to get the blaze under control.

The incident command could not comment at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Platte City Council approves the land sale for Sustainable Beef, LLC.
North Platte City Council approves land sale for Sustainable Beef LLC
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Paying at the pump
Preauthorization pain at the pump
Illinois woman hit and killed by SUV in Ogallala
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation

Latest News

KNOP temp trends August
The heat is back Sunday
Both of Nebraska’s U.S. Senators were part of a group of politicians that voted against a...
Fischer, Sasse among those voting against PACT Act
Espresso Shop ribbon cutting
Operation Shine Camp