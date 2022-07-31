Large wildfire southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - According to the Gering Fire Department at 6:39 pm a large wildfire was reported on land southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff. The department also said that a large number of firefighters had reported to the area to get the blaze under control.

The incident command could not comment at this time.

This is a developing story.

