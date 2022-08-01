Appalachia Rises: How you can help Eastern Kentucky

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gray Television stations in Nebraska are once again partnering with organizations committed to relief efforts.

In “Appalachia Rises | A Week of Giving,” we are spotlighting the much needed work being done and how you can help.

In less the 48 hours, parts of Eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain creating flash floods that washed away or inundated countless homes and businesses.

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll has risen to 35 with dozens of people still unaccounted for.

“Appalachia Rises” will support the ARH Foundation Fund for Flood Relief and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund.

Here’s how to get involved:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

