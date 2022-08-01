Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their luggage.(DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, FISHERIES AND FORESTRY - AUSTRALIA)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A hungry traveler may have just paid for the most expensive McDonald’s breakfast ever.

The passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia is being fined $1,874 for leaving two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in their luggage.

A biosecurity dog sniffed out the sandwiches, which were then sent to be tested for foot and mouth disease.

Before this incident, Australian authorities introduced new biosecurity rules after a foot and mouth disease outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire south west of Gering. (Credit: Chris Lori Rossman)
Large wildfire southwest of Gering and Scottsbluff
Smoke plume from Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering, July 31.
Homes destroyed, fire continues in Scotts Bluff County’s Carter Canyon Fire
Firefighters respond to blaze at Western Sugar Factory in Scottsbluff
Authorities advised people stay away from Carter Canyon south of Gering Saturday due to a...
Mandatory evacuations underway at Carter Canyon fire south of Gering
Illinois woman hit and killed by SUV in Ogallala

Latest News

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody...
Woman arrested after stabbing man to death during sex, police say
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln, police say
President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday,...
Biden to speak on operation against al-Qaida in Afghanistan
FILE - This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch,...
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 87 months in prison
Migrants play at a park where they also sleep in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, on May 30, 2022.
Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy