Parched and sweltering conditions Monday; Cold front to move through Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly calm weekend, conditions will continue to heat up during the Monday with dry conditions with a cold front moving through during the day Tuesday.

The reason why it’s going to be on the dry and hot side because of a quick moving area of high pressure to move through the viewing area and this will allow for temperatures to really soar and for the airmass to remain on the parched side with the overall northerly flow to invade the viewing area Monday with highs in the upper 90s to 100s with winds at a light speeds (5 to 15 mph). Overnight Monday, temperatures will then tank into the 60s with winds calming down during the evening hours.

Sweltering conditions encompassing the area Monday (Andre Brooks)

On Tuesday, the hot temperatures will continue with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with highs in the 100s once again ahead of our cold front moving through. This cold front will moove through Tuesday evening into the overnight hours and this will ignite some isolated to scattered thunderstorms during the evening and overnight Tuesday. But once we enter the day Wednesday, a slight cooldown is coming with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Cold front to sweep through Tuesday across the region (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday and Friday, a rapid rise in temperatures is on tap with highs in the 100s once again with hardly in any rain in the forecast Thursday and Friday due to another area of high pressure. However, during the weekend, another strong cold front will be making its way over here and this will allow for showers and thunderstorms to develop ahead of the front and then allow for temperatures to drop to near average conditions.

