Commissioners’ plan aims to manage Lincoln County prairie dog population

Lincoln County Commissioners
The Lincoln County Commissioners are using state statute to address a rodent issue seen...
The Lincoln County Commissioners are using state statute to address a rodent issue seen throughout the county.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners are using state statute to address a rodent issue seen throughout the county. Blacktail prairie dogs can cause damage to roads and be detrimental to livestock. The Lincoln County Commissioners are creating a management plan which allows citizens to report areas of concern and allows landowners to manage their colonies near them.

“If you are a land owner, do what you can to mitigate the problem,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns. “A complaint could be filed, and the county will have to address it.”

The county roads department is hoping to monitor areas closer. The county commissioners hope implementing a general notice will provide landowners with enough time to address problems.

On Monday, the Lincoln County Commissioners also discussed an inter-local agreement with the city. This agreement stems from the housing issue countywide. As of Aug. 1, there are 54 houses on the market countywide and at least 30 are located in North Platte. Experts say for a healthy housing market, there need to be 100 or more homes.

The agreement allows the city and county to apply for a grant and receive more funding as joint entities.

