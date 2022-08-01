Project Connect to link residents with resources

Families First Partnership
Families First Partnership is hosting Project Connect to guide residents to resources available in the community.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week, North Platte nonprofit organizations are coming together to help those in need. Families First Partnership is hosting Project Connect to guide residents to resources available in the community. This event also provides information and allows people to learn more about agencies and their roles.

“When we start thinking about our residents in the community, they all play an important part,” said Caroline Saben, Executive Director, Families First Partnership. “We want to help people plan ahead, move forward with their lives and sustain their families.”

Various organizations donated supplies for this event. United Healthcare assisted with the baby bags containing diapers, wipes and other baby items.

“A large part of our community expressed a need, and we are here to help,” said Tori Corter, Central Navigator for Families First Partnership. “We are trying to remove the stigma from receiving help. We want to address the gaps and barriers people face.”

Project Connect is Thursday, Aug. 4, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Platte Senior Center.

