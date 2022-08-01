Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club

ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.

Sgt. Brad Hall with the sheriff’s office said that a 29-year-old male was taken to Lexington Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

A 49-year-old male was transported by emergency medical services to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital with severe facial injuries. A third victim suffered minor injuries to the face.

The sheriff’s office reported no arrests have been made at this time, as the investigation continues.

