Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 33% contained

Smoke plume from Carter Canyon Fire
Smoke plume from Carter Canyon Fire(Courtesy)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Carter Canyon fire is now 33 percent contained and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter is dropping buckets of water to help contain the fire.

According to Ben Bohall, Public Information Office with the Nebraska Forest Service, 15,591 acres have been burned as of Monday afternoon.

A total of 35 volunteer fire departments from across Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming are fighting the fire in southwest Gering.

There is currently no estimate on when roads will reopen in the area.

