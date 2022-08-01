Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 33% contained

GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The Carter Canyon fire is now 33 percent contained and a UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter is dropping buckets of water to help contain the fire.

According to Ben Bohall, Public Information Office with the Nebraska Forest Service, 15,591 acres have been burned as of Monday afternoon.

A total of 35 volunteer fire departments from across Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming are fighting the fire in southwest Gering.

There is currently no estimate on when roads will reopen in the area.

