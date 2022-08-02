Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook spoke on the situation involving senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey entering the transfer portal at Monday’s Big Ten Volleyball Media Days.

“We were fully committed to two scholarships for her over two years... As far as I knew, she was coming back. I was waiting for her to do her announcement, which all these transfers do. Cause I think, it’s like going through recruiting again. We were waiting for that and it never happened. Last week she said she was done, and that’s about all I know.”

Coach Cook later sent out a statement, clarifying his position.

“To clarify my press conference statement at Big Ten Media Days earlier today, Kayla did not have an athletic scholarship for this upcoming fall semester. Kayla had been working on outside NIL deals that would cover her expenses, but she notified me last week she was going to enter the transfer portal. Kayla was a great Husker. While we anticipated having her be a part of this year’s team, I respect that this is a personal decision for her. We wish her the best going forward.”

