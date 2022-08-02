North Platte man arrested for drugs with children in car

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Platte man faces drug, DUI and child abuse charges after a state trooper found opioids, marijuana and three young children in his car.

Court documents show that a state trooper stopped a car driven by 34-year-old Blake Suhr on Interstate 80 about a mile east of the Kearney exit Sunday night around 9 p.m. The trooper noticed that Blakes vehicle did not have headlights or tail lights on after sunset.

A search of the vehicle turned up 3.2 lbs. of marijuana, 120 alprazolmam pills, at least 70 hydrocodone pills, three oxycodone pills, $8,000 cash and numerous empty beer cans. Three young children were also in the car. Suhr is charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Money, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, three counts of Driving Under the Influence with a Passenger Under Age 16, Open Container and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A judge set a preliminary hearing for Suhr Aug. 29. He is out on $25,000 bond.

