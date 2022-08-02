Pal’s Brewing Company hosts weekly trivia night in North Platte

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pal’s Brewing Company is back open on Monday with a twist. Every Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pal’s hosts a trivia night. With this summer being their trial-and-error period, the weekly turn out so far shows trivia night isn’t going anywhere any time soon. This is the space where you can test your knowledge of different categories for a chance to win some cool prizes. Prizes range from free gift cards to free beer.

The event organizer Rebecca Pasquinelly talked about the origins of the trivia night and how she got Pal’s open on Monday.

“In North Platte there really isn’t anywhere in town that has a consistent trivia night,” Pasquinelly said. “So we decided to start doing trivia night every Monday this summer and we are going to keep it going because it has been a hit.”

Next Monday, the trivia night’s theme is Dr. Sues.

