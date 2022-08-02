Sweltering conditions, fire concerns and thunderstorms Tuesday; Cooler Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and mainly sunny day Monday, multiple hazards are in effect for our Tuesday including more heat, fire concerns and thunderstorm chances with it being slightly cooler Wednesday.

What will drive our forecast for today will be an area of high pressure to our south and east and this will continue to drive in the smothering conditions across the viewing area and a cold front to our northwest. With the relative humidity high enough in some spots and with the heat filtering in,heat advisories have been put in place for the Eastern portions of Greater Nebraska from 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday until 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday. With highs in these regions in the 100s and the relative humidity,heat indicies could approach the 110s along and east of Highway 83 and people and pets need to take the proper precautions throughout the day. In the Panhandle, high temperatures will only be in the 90s.Those precautions include staying hydrated/cool, check in on the neighbors, especially the elderly and immunocomprised and take breaks when going outdoors.

Hot conditions to plague the viewing area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Even though the relative humidity will be up in some spots of the region, it will not be high enough to erradicate any fire concerns and with winds around 10 to 15 mph and preascendent dry conditions, fire weather conditions are likely for portions of the region Tuesday. Red Flag Warnings are issued for this reason and it goes into effect from 4 p.m. CDT Tuesday until 4 a.m. CDT Wednesday. People are urged not to burn anything outdoors, dispose of any flammable objects properly and in the event of any sort of fire, call 911.

Fire conditions are likely for majority of the area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Later Tuesday afternoon and overnight Tuesday, our cold front will be moving through the viewing area and thunderstorm chances will be on the increase. It will start in the Panhandle during the 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. MDT hours and then move into the Greater Nebraska area by the 8 p.m CDT to 1 a.m. CDT. Some rainfall could be heavy at times, especially in the Panhandle. Some storms may contain dry lightning and this will raise concerns for some fire concerns as well.

Thunderstorms on the increase Tuesday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, in the wake of the cold front, our temperatures will take a pause from the 100s and only be in the low to mid 90s with mainly sunny conditions and a slight breeze.

