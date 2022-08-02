Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three teens are in serious condition after surviving a serious crash Monday evening around 9 pm on South River Road between North Platte and Hershey.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash as a one-vehicle crash, just east of Crane View Road on South River Road. The car is said to have left the road, rolled, and struck a tree, trapping three teens in the vehicle.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and responders from the North Platte Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. The driver was a 17-year-old from North Platte with serious injuries. The young person was taken to Great Plains Health.

The front seat passenger had very serious injuries and was identified as a 13-year-old from North Platte. This young person was transported from the scene and to Great Plains Health, and later to Omaha for additional treatment.

The rear passenger was a 12-year-old with critical life-threatening injuries. This young person was transported to Great Plains Health, and to Omaha for additional treatment.

Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstructionists were called to the scene to document the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor. The investigation is ongoing. The names of the kids are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.