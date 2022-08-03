34th annual Kites and Castles event at Lake McConaughy

Keith County hosted the 34th annual Kites and Castles event at Lake McConaughy north of Ogallala.
Keith County hosted the 34th annual Kites and Castles event at Lake McConaughy north of Ogallala.(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lake McConaughy hosted the 34th annual Kites and Castles sand sculpting event on Saturday at Martin Bay.

Teams from around Keith County and surrounding areas gathered for a day of building sand castles and sculptures, and flying kites on the sandy beaches of Martin Bay. Four different divisions of sculpting competition saw more than 15 teams compete for the victory, along with a fan’s choice award.

Keith County Chamber of Commerce Director Emily Kircher said that this event is fan favorite among the locals, and that many teams competing come out each year. Kircher also told News 2 about what they look for when judging the sculptures.

“We love the detail that people have,” said Kircher, “we’ve had a lot of creativity in the past, we just want great ideas, the techniques and stuff like that we really take into consideration for the sculptures and castles that are built.”

Kites were sparse due to the high winds, but were available for anyone who wanted to participate as well.

