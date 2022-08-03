Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
John Cook discusses Kayla Caffey departure at Big Ten Media Days
Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
A North Platte man is charged in Buffalo county after troopers found children, opioids,...
North Platte man arrested for drugs with children in car
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
Steven Michael Crowder has been charged with nine total counts in connection with a scheme to...
Detention officer charged with selling narcotics to inmates, sheriff says
A glitch caused inaccurate credit scores to be sent to lenders during a three-week period.
Millions of inaccurate Equifax credit scores sent to lenders
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who they...
Man posed as health inspector to steal from restaurants, police say
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding