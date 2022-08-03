Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 85% contained

The burn scar from the Carter Canyon Fire,
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Fire crews are making progress battling the wildfire in Gering, Nebraska.

Since the weekend, firefighters from across the state of Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota have been working tirelessly to contain the fire. They have battled severe weather and other obstacles but the fire is now 85 percent contained.

More than 15,000 acres have burned as a result of the fire that started by a lighting strike.

“We’ve put in a lot of work. The fire is not dead, it’s not killed. We still have quite a bit of heat that’s interior. Maybe some that are bumping the lines today, but we’re here. I appreciate everybody’s work from the beginning all the way to the end,” Incident Commander Nate Flowers said.

Flowers adds firefighters have about one more day before the fire will fully be under control.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

