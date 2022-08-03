Daycare director charged with felony child abuse, accused of assaulting 2-year-old

Jenetta Morgan, 58, is facing a felony child abuse charge.
By WLBT.com Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A daycare director in Mississippi was charged with felony child abuse after a father accused her of abusing his 2-year-old daughter.

Flowood police arrested Jenetta Morgan, 58, on July 27. Morgan is the director of Circle of Friends Learning Center, state inspection records confirm.

The father of a 2-year-old told police Morgan physically assaulted the toddler, causing bruises and scratches on her face.

Morgan’s bond was set at $100,000 and she has since been released.

WLBT reached out to the daycare facility but an employee declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

