‘Guard cat’ credited with preventing would-be robbery

Fred Everitt of Tupelo, Miss., is all smiles after his cat, "Bandit", alerted him in the middle...
Fred Everitt of Tupelo, Miss., is all smiles after his cat, "Bandit", alerted him in the middle of the night that two men were trying to break into the back door of his home, July 29, 2022, in Tupelo, Miss.(Source: Thomas Wells/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELDEN, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man said his pet cat helped prevent a robbery at his home, and he credits the calico with possibly saving his life.

Bandit, a 20-pound (9.1-kilogram) cat, lives with her retired owner Fred Everitt in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break into their shared home last week, the cat did everything she could to alert Everitt of the danger, he told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

“You hear of guard dogs,” said Everitt, 68. “This is a guard cat.”

The attempted robbery occurred sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on July 25, Everitt said. He was first awoken by Bandit’s meows in the kitchen. Then, she raced into the bedroom, jumped onto the bed and began pulling the comforter off of him and clawing at his arms. Everitt knew something was wrong.

“She had never done that before,” Everitt said. “I went, ‘What in the world is wrong with you?’”

Everitt got up to investigate and saw two young men outside his back door. One had a handgun, and the other was using a crowbar to try and pry the door open, he said.

Everitt said by the time he retrieved a handgun and returned to the kitchen, the would-be intruders had already fled. Everitt told the newspaper that he did not call the police.

He said the situation could have been different without Bandit.

“It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness,” Everitt said. “But I think it’s only because of the cat.”

Everitt adopted Bandit from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society four years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
John Cook discusses Kayla Caffey departure at Big Ten Media Days
Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey
Smoke plume from Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering, July 31.
Homes destroyed, fire continues in Scotts Bluff County’s Carter Canyon Fire
LPD File Photo
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln
A North Platte man is charged in Buffalo county after troopers found children, opioids,...
North Platte man arrested for drugs with children in car

Latest News

FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully speaks...
Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
Jessica Porter, communications chair for the Shawnee County, Kansas, Democratic Party,...
Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion
Around 600 backpacks given away Tuesday during the monthly food distribution.
NPPS back to school backpack distribution