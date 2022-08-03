NP city council tables Rec Center ballot initiative

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council voted to table their vote on a half-cent sales tax increase that would help pay for the North Platte Recreation Center renovation and expansion project due to the absence of Ward Three Councilman Jim Carman.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher devoted 90 minutes of public comment. Around 30 people testified in support of the proposal.

The North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance presented their proposal to the council in May. They plan to bring forward a half-cent sales tax proposal to the city council to help fund the project.

The $62.5 million dollar project also calls for the revitalization and expansion of Cody Pool, the creation of a water park and relocation of the skate park.

The Alliance will also organize fundraisers and apply for grant funds to supplement the sales tax request. The sales tax would go into effect and begin collections in mid-2023 and would sunset once the construction bond is paid off.

If 70 percent of the council approves the plan, voters will vote on the initiative on November 8.

The council will revisit the issue at their August 16th meeting.

