NPPS back to school backpack distribution

Around 600 backpacks were given away during the monthly food distribution.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With less than two weeks away from the official start of the new school year, volunteers and non-profit organizations are coming together to ensure students have what they need for school.

The backpack distribution is in its third year. It’s in conjunction with the monthly mobile food pantry distribution-two services that were started by the pandemic.

“Oh absolutely, we will continue with our high school food pantry,” said NPPS student services director Brandy Busher. “We will continue 100 percent with our food pantry every month and we will continue the backpack distribution on Friday’s for students who don’t have food over the weekend.”

Around 600 backpacks and 360 food boxes were given away during Tuesday’s distribution.

