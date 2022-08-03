Seasonable and dry conditions Wednesday; Slightly warmer Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a smothering and slightly stormy day Tuesday, conditions for our Wednesday will be a little more on the seasonable side, with temperatures increasing by Thursday.

The reason why conditions will be more on the seasonable side is because a cold front moved out of the area overnight Tuesday and this has allowed for a dry and crisp like airmass to invade the viewing area along with an area of high pressure. The highs will get into the upper 80s to mid 90s with a breeze out of the north and west, turning north and east about 5 to 15 mph with mainly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Once we get into the nighttime Wednesday, temperatures will drop into the 60s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Seasonable conditions are in store for us Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday into Friday, our area of high pressure will continue moving towards the east and this will allow for us to see temperatures to increase over the next couple days with highs going into the upper 90s to low 100s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. However, once we get into Friday afternoon into Friday evening, a new cold front will start to approach the area and this will cause shower and thunderstorm chances to increase.

High pressure to continue moving east over the next couple days (Andre Brooks)

This cold front will continue to move slowly over the weekend and continue the shower and thunderstorm chances with well-needed rainfall and cooler conditions dropping into the 80s, especially into the Panhandle. No severe weather is anticipated during this timeframe, but will monitor any changes over the next couple of days.

