Extreme Heat with sunny conditions Thursday; Heat then thunderstorms Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and sunny day Wednesday, this is going to continue for our Thursday into our Friday with thunderstorms coming on the scene Friday evening into the weekend.

Our area of high pressure has now focused over the viewing area and this will continue to move towards the east and this will send in a southerly flow towards the region and allow for those temperatures to soar throughout the day Thursday. This prompted the National Weather Service to issue some Heat Advisories for the Western two-thirds of the Panhandle from 12 p.m. MDT Thursday until 9 p.m. MDT Friday. People inside and outside of the advisory area need to take the following precautions: Keep people and pets hydrated/cool, check on the neighbors, especially the immunocompromise and the elderly and take plenty of breaks when doing anything outdoor related. Highs are going to get into the upper 90s to mid 100s with breezy conditions and the wind speeds will be around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s to upper 70s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Once we get into the day Friday, even hotter conditions are in store with widespread 100s and breezy conditions continuing and partly cloudy skies in the beginning to mid portion of the day Friday and then thunderstorms developing ahead of our cold front that will be swinging through Friday night into Saturday. These thunderstorms will persist into the weekend with a cooloff into the 80s and 90s by Saturday and 70s and 80s on our Sunday.

Once we get into the early portions of the next workweek, our temperatures will be on the climb again as another area of high pressure builds into the viewing area with dry conditions.

