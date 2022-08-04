Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred...
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.

NSP will release more information at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene. Law enforcement appears to concentrated near the area of 3rd and Elm Street, though the perimeter extends well beyond that.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing or hearing an explosion around 3 a.m. Officials in hazmat suits responded to the scene.

Local businesses and other buildings in Laurel are reportedly on lockdown. A teacher training in Wakefield is also currently affected, with witnesses in Wakefield stating that the school there is also on lockdown.

The investigation remains active, though a number of first responders left the scene to tend to an active fire on the same street. Authorities say the fire is unrelated to the incident.

News Channel Nebraska contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
Citizens gather signatures in Arnold.
Citizen initiative petitioning for life in Nebraska as Kansas protects abortion
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
A North Platte man is charged in Buffalo county after troopers found children, opioids,...
North Platte man arrested for drugs with children in car

Latest News

Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
OSHA cites Mid-Nebraska Disposal in Grand Island following employee death
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
The burn scar from the Carter Canyon Fire,
Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 85% contained