NSP: Four dead in two crime scenes in Laurel, Neb.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks apart in the northeast Nebraska town of Laurel.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing an explosion around 3 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters responded and found one person dead inside a house in the 200 block of Elm Street.

Colonel John Bolduc said a second fire was reported a few blocks away in the 500 block of Elm Street, a short time later. Authorities found three people dead inside the residence.

Foul play is suspected. Fire investigators believe that accelerants were used to start the fires.

The identities of the people who died are being withheld at this time.

Law enforcement believe a silver sedan spotted leaving Laurel shortly after the second fire may have been coming from the crime scene. Col. Bolduc gave no description other than a “black male” who may have picked up a passenger before leaving town. Col. Bolduc said it’s possible the suspect or suspects have burn injuries.

If anyone has information about these crimes or surveillance video, contact NSP at 402-479-4921.

Laurel is a town of just over 1,000 people in Cedar County.

“Incidents like this can shake a community, but I want to emphasize that we have an outstanding public safety team on scene here with a number of our partners to keep the community safe,” Col. Bolduc said.

