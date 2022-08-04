Pig Skin Preview

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Bulldogs of North Platte are one of the lucky ones who will be kicking off their 2022 season a week early during week zero on the road against Papillion La-Vista South. According to Senior Running Back and Free Safety, Kolten Tilford, the Dawgs feel confident as they head into the new season and hope to get things kicked off with a win against the Titans.

“We’re headed to Omaha and we’re used to that we drive four hours every year. We’re pretty stoked to just get things rolling and just hopefully start with a 1-0 in an away game. It’s hot out, but we’re rolling and we’re ready to go, and we’re ready to win,” says Tilford.

North Platte will start the 2022 season with a new guy calling the shots, and that guy is Head Coach Kurt Altig who is hoping to lead the Dawgs into another successful season. While Altig is the new head coach of the Dawgs, he is not new to the program. Before being named the new head coach, Altig served as an assistant coach under former head coach Todd Rice. Senior Defensive End and Tight End, Caleb Kinkaid, says the team is behind their new coach and is excited to see what he brings to the table.

“You know he’s been around and everyone believes in him just like we believed in coach rice and he’s been a really good leader as a coach. Everyone is listening to him. You know we know that he knows what he’s talking about and he’s a great leader, so I think everyone is just treating it like our old coach,” explains Kinkaid.

While the Dawgs did lose quite a bit of talent to graduation last year, such as Quarterback Caleb Tonkinson and Running Back and Middle Linebacker, Vince Genatone to name just a few, they have a new group of Seniors ready to step up into the leadership roles and set the example of what it means to be a Bulldog.

“We have a really young group coming in, but we have a really solid group of leaders as our Senior Class. And they care a lot about the younger kids and how they’re doing in this program. The things they’re doing not even on the field, but off the field. We’re a really tight team and it’s a brotherhood here for sure,” says Tilford.

Every team, every year looks to establish an identity whether it be to be more of a family or to be more disciplined. For this Bulldog Team, it’s all about the physicality and hard nose of Bulldog Football.

“You know we’re a physical team and you know you saw it last year how we’d beat teams, we would run the football right down their mouth and play more physical than the other team. 100% we’re working harder than them at all times, so that’s our identity,” explains Tilford.

“It’s gonna be hard nose Bulldog Football like Altig always says and Todd Rice also used to say. You know just gonna be punching them in the mouth every play, defense same thing, crowd. Everyone gets the tackle and that’s kinda our message it’s 11 men everyone does their job,” says Kinkaid.

