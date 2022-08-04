State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies

Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He was serving a 30 to 35 year sentence on charges out of Dawson County.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services/KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined.

Holliday was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. He began his sentence on June 10, 2011.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Teens injured in rollover crash near Hershey
Citizens gather signatures in Arnold.
Citizen initiative petitioning for life in Nebraska as Kansas protects abortion
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say
A North Platte man is charged in Buffalo county after troopers found children, opioids,...
North Platte man arrested for drugs with children in car

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel
OSHA cites Mid-Nebraska Disposal in Grand Island following employee death
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
The burn scar from the Carter Canyon Fire,
Carter Canyon Fire in Gering 85% contained