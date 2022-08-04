Two new monkeypox cases suspected in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported two new suspected cases of monkeypox in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to three.

There have been six suspected cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County.

The first case of monkeypox was reported in Nebraska on June 27. Since then there have been a total of 10 cases identified in the state, but it’s not clear of that number includes the cases reported in Lancaster County on Thursday.

Confirmatory testing is currently being performed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Health Department is currently investigating potential close contacts and will notify those who may have been exposed.

According to the CDC, monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus and is primarily spread through close, skin to skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash. It can also be spread by contact with fabrics, objects or surfaces that have been used by someone who has the virus and by contact with respiratory secretions through face-to-face contact, like kissing.

The Health Department recommends that anyone who has an unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms contact their healthcare provider to be evaluated.

The federal government declared a public health emergency Thursday to bolster the response to the monkeypox outbreak that has infected more than 6,600 Americans.

Symptoms

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. This process can take several weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash. Find pictures of monkeypox rash at https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/symptoms.html

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches or backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Prevention

There are steps people can take to help prevent the spread of monkeypox like avoiding skin to skin contact with someone with a monkeypox rash, avoiding contact with any materials, such as bedding, that have been in contact with a sick person, and washing hands often or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The CDC is tracking the outbreak of monkeypox. More information about monkeypox along with state, national and global case counts can be found on the CDC website, cdc.gov/monkeypox .

