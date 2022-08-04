Verizon offers unlimited talk/text/data to customers affected by wildfires

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Verizon Wireless is giving their customers affected by the wildfires a peace of mind as they try to pick up the pieces.

The cellular company is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to customers and small business owners impacted by the wildfires in the Gering, Lyman, Melbeta and Scottsbluff area.

“In the case of the wildfires that we currently have going on in six states throughout the west we really looked at the numbers of homes evacuated and where the major devastation was happening and decided we would extend that offer starting today through August 9th for those customers who are on meter rate plans so they don’t have to worry about their bill because they got bigger things to worry about right now,” said Verizon spokesperson Heidi Flato.

Verizon also donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the recent flooding in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team has deployed to multiple locations across the West to provide the thousands of first responders currently engaged in firefighting efforts with mission-critical communications capabilities.

The Verizon Frontline Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis.

Verizon also issued these recommendations when wildfire risk is high:

Keep devices protected: While many phones today are some degree of water resistant, you still want to take some extra care to ensure phones, tablets, batteries, chargers and other equipment remain dry and accessible. Plastic zipper storage bags help shield devices, and there are weatherproof phones, phone cases and other protective accessories available.

Keep devices fully charged: Make sure your device is ready when you need it by keeping phone and tablet batteries fully charged in case commercial power goes out.

Get some backup: When power is out for an extended period of time, portable battery packs can be a game-changer to ensure you remain connected. Don’t forget your car chargers as well in case you need to evacuate.

Create a list: Keep a list of emergency numbers in your phone so that you have them if needed.

Be prepared for loss: Take pictures of valuables and other important belongings for possible insurance claims. And make sure they’re uploaded to the cloud so you have a backup.

Review checklists: Review the wildfire safety recommendations and other resources from the American Red Cross.

Download useful apps: There are plenty of free wildfire notification, weather, news, and safety-related apps available for download to your smartphone.

For businesses and government agencies, Verizon recommends:

Make sure you have contact information updated and readily available for all employees, including at-home information for remote workers and branch information for satellite offices.

Stress-test primary and backup networks and shore up any weak areas

Make copies of insurance documents, review insurance coverages and update as appropriate.

Ensure employees working from home have documented all corporate equipment being used to work from home in case of damage or loss.

Ensure backup plans are in place to shift work in case work-from-home employees in a fire-impacted area have to evacuate their home or their home loses commercial power for an extended period.

