NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes Softball Team saw great success on the softball diamond during the 2021 season. In 2021, the team notched a 20-13 record overall with an 8-2 record in district play. The Swedes finished second in their district last year, and are hungry to not only clinch a district title this year but also make a statement at the state tournament. Head Coach Luke Dea, along with Senior, Taysia Holbein (third base, shortstop & first base) and Junior, Chloe Daharsh (pitcher & first base) gave the team outlook on the 2022 season at Fall Sports Media Day.

When asked how the summer season went, both Holbein and Daharsh said it was very successful. Holbein also mentioned that a large majority of the girls on the Gothenburg teams actually play on the same summer ball team, which allows the girls even more time to learn each other strengths and weaknesses.

“We all mesh together and we know our strengths. We all pretty much grew up playing together and then kinda separated a little bit, but high school kept us all together so we know what each other are doing and we all know what we can do and what we can’t,” says Holbein.

The team is expecting 22 girls out this season, and if that number holds true, this will be the most the team has had out in the past several years. When it comes to returners the team will be welcoming back, Coach Dea says there are about 13 girls that will be coming back this season. With that many returners coming back in the 2022 season, the Swedes are extremely excited about the depth that number will give them on their pitching rotation.

“I think going to be a huge strength of this team. I know that’s a luxury some teams don’t have. So, as far as number wise we’re in about as good of shape as we’ve been in since I took over 4 years ago,” says Dea.

The Swedes kick off their season on August 18th on the road at McCook.

