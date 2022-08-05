Fall Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last season the Hershey Panther’s Softball Team had a very young squad, and while they were only able to notch two wins throughout the season there were still positives to be taken away. The team was able to gain some valuable experience that they hope to be able to put to good use during the 2022 season. Senior pitcher and Shortstop, Jordan Messersmith, and Junior pitcher and first baseman, Olivia Moorhead, spoke at Fall Sports Media to give an outlook on the season ahead.

When asked how summer workouts had been going for the team, Messersmith says that the team had been showing up and putting in the hours in the weight room. This has made her very optimistic for the season ahead.

Messersmith and Moorhead agreed that one of the areas where the team had seen the greatest improvement since last season was at the plate. During the 2021 season, the team had a .295 batting average and scored a total of 23 runs throughout the season.

While the team gained some great experience last season, they are still fairly young. With only two seniors and three juniors, the majority of the team is still underclassmen. But, according to Messersmith, there is a lot of talent among the younger girls.

“We don’t have that much experience this year still. We only have two seniors and three juniors, so we’re still pretty young, but it’s gonna be good. We have some good freshman coming up so that’s good,” explains Messersmith.

When the two Panther Veterans were asked what would constitute a successful season in their eyes, the common theme was perseverance.

“Make positive memories and win ball games,” says Messersmith.

“Just keep working hard all year and don’t give up even in the rough times,” says Moorhead.

