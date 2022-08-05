Several outbuildings lost in large fire in Scottsbluff

Firefighters from multiple departments battled a massive fire overnight in Scottsbluff.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman said the Scottsbluff Rural Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Paradise acres on the West end of West Overland Thursday around 9:18 p.m.

“Multiple structures were threatened, and the fire expanded at a rapid rate due to wind speed and change in direction and inability to access,” Newman said.

Mutual aid was requested from Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Lyman, Minatare, Airport, Banner County, Torrington, Bayard, Bridgeport.

Newman said by 3 a.m. all forward progress was stopped. Several outbuildings were lost in the fire.

Firefighters will be remain on scene to continue extinguishing hot spots.

