Heat Advisories in effect for our area Friday; Cooldown with thunderstorns during the weekend

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and breezy day Thursday, this will continue in the day Friday with widespread heat expected and a cooldown with thunderstorm chances during the weekend.

An area of high pressure is to our southeast, a warm front to our north and a cold front to our west will be the perfect recipe for smothering conditions with highs over the centruy mark territory an heat indicies over 100 degrees. With high relative humidity, winds coming from the south and high temperatures, this has the whole state of Nebraska under some sort of heat alert including a Heat Advisory for us here across the western portion of the state through 9 p.m. MDT Friday for the western portions of the Panhandle and from 1 p.m. CDT/12 p.m. MDT Friday until 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT Friday. People need to take th proper precautions Friday such as keeping people and pets hydrated and cool, check in on the neighbors, especially the immunocopromised and elderly and take plenty of breaks when outdoors. Our cold front will be moving through the Panhandle during the afternoon hours with thunderstorms arriving in the Panhandle. During the overnight, temperatures tumble down into the 60s and 70s and our cold front slows down.

Very hot conditions are in the headlines Friday
Very hot conditions are in the headlines Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the cold front will still be moving through and this will allow for drop into the 80s and 90s on Saturday with more thunderstorm chances and some could produce locally heavy rainfall. During the day Sunday, temperatures will feel fall-like with highs in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies for the Panhandle and post-frontal thunderstorms for Greater Nebraska.

Big cooldown during the weekend with thunderstorm chances
Big cooldown during the weekend with thunderstorm chances(Andre Brooks)

Early and mid next week, a new area of high pressure will build in and allow for conditions to improve and also for a rapid rebound in temperatures in the above average categories.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
LIVE: Arrest made in northeast Nebraska homicides
Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

Latest News

Very hot day in store for the area Friday, with a cooldown during the weekend with thunderstorms
Forecast Video 8-5-2022
NE SATRAD
After a hot end to the week, a seasonable weekend will follow
KNOP/KNEP 10pm Wx. 8/4
KNOP/KNEP 10pm Wx. 8/4
Smothering conditions are in store for the region Thursday
Extreme Heat with sunny conditions Thursday; Heat then thunderstorms Friday