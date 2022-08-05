Heat Advisories in effect for our area Friday; Cooldown with thunderstorns during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and breezy day Thursday, this will continue in the day Friday with widespread heat expected and a cooldown with thunderstorm chances during the weekend.

An area of high pressure is to our southeast, a warm front to our north and a cold front to our west will be the perfect recipe for smothering conditions with highs over the centruy mark territory an heat indicies over 100 degrees. With high relative humidity, winds coming from the south and high temperatures, this has the whole state of Nebraska under some sort of heat alert including a Heat Advisory for us here across the western portion of the state through 9 p.m. MDT Friday for the western portions of the Panhandle and from 1 p.m. CDT/12 p.m. MDT Friday until 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT Friday. People need to take th proper precautions Friday such as keeping people and pets hydrated and cool, check in on the neighbors, especially the immunocopromised and elderly and take plenty of breaks when outdoors. Our cold front will be moving through the Panhandle during the afternoon hours with thunderstorms arriving in the Panhandle. During the overnight, temperatures tumble down into the 60s and 70s and our cold front slows down.

During the weekend, the cold front will still be moving through and this will allow for drop into the 80s and 90s on Saturday with more thunderstorm chances and some could produce locally heavy rainfall. During the day Sunday, temperatures will feel fall-like with highs in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies for the Panhandle and post-frontal thunderstorms for Greater Nebraska.

Early and mid next week, a new area of high pressure will build in and allow for conditions to improve and also for a rapid rebound in temperatures in the above average categories.

