Historic Challenger 3900-series train on display

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cody Park Museum is only open four months out of the year, but its main attraction is the Challenger 3900 series train.

It’s the only Challenger 3900-series steam locomotive on public display in the world. After being retired in 1968, it was moved over to Cody Park in 1985 and has been a staple of North Platte’s rich railroad history.

Even in the 21st century, railroads and trains are still an active part of society and Locomotive Engineer Joe Mueser has more on how they remain relevant still to this day.

“The railroad is still relevant to this day because they move so much freight. One train with hundreds of cars does as much as trucks do, but it’s more economical and more efficient than using the railroad,” Mueser said. “Which makes them so relevant because of the amount of freight they can move, such as coal, oil, goods, whatever you can think of.”

Cody Park Museum is open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors are also able to go inside of the train and see what the engineers saw way back in the day.

