Historic Challenger 3900-series train on display

Challenger Locomotive Train on display
Challenger Locomotive Train on display(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cody Park Museum is only open four months out of the year, but its main attraction is the Challenger 3900 series train.

It’s the only Challenger 3900-series steam locomotive on public display in the world. After being retired in 1968, it was moved over to Cody Park in 1985 and has been a staple of North Platte’s rich railroad history.

Even in the 21st century, railroads and trains are still an active part of society and Locomotive Engineer Joe Mueser has more on how they remain relevant still to this day.

“The railroad is still relevant to this day because they move so much freight. One train with hundreds of cars does as much as trucks do, but it’s more economical and more efficient than using the railroad,” Mueser said. “Which makes them so relevant because of the amount of freight they can move, such as coal, oil, goods, whatever you can think of.”

Cody Park Museum is open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors are also able to go inside of the train and see what the engineers saw way back in the day.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

Latest News

The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Great Plains Health partner to offer a fast-track...
UNMC-GPH partnership offers accelerated nursing program amid nursing shortage
NE SATRAD
Wet weekend with temperatures warming again next week
Green met with Roric Paulman owner of the farm about an upcoming partnership.
UNL Chancellor Green visits Paulman Farms ahead of partnership
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Great Plains Health partner to offer a fast-track...
GPH and UNMC fast-track nursing program