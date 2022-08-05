Kayla Caffey transferring to Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska Volleyball player Kayla Caffey announced on Friday that she’s transferring to the University of Texas.

The middle blocker had an opportunity to play one more season at Nebraska, but entered the transfer portal on July 29.

Caffey made the announcement on instagram Friday morning.

During Big Ten Volleyball Media Days, Head Coach John Cook said Caffey notified him she was going to enter the transfer portal.

“While we anticipated having her be a part of this year’s team, I respect that this is a personal decision for her. We wish her the best going forward,” Cook said.

Caffey is the second Nebraska Volleyball player to transfer to Texas this year, with Keonilei Akana making the announcement this spring.

Caffey will join former Husker great Jordan Larson who is on the coaching staff at Texas.

