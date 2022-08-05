Man arrested after pursuit, standoff near Missouri River I-80 Bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit and standoff on Interstate 80 near the Missouri River bridge in Omaha.

At approximately 9:25 a.m. Friday, NSP received a report of a pickup driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on eastbound I-80 in Omaha. A trooper located the vehicle near 42nd street on I-80, observed the erratic driving behavior, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued eastbound.

As the pickup approached the Missouri River bridge, it struck both the inside and outside barriers and came to a stop just before the Nebraska/Iowa line. The driver remained inside the vehicle and initially refused troopers’ commands to exit the vehicle. After a short standoff and response from additional law enforcement, the driver voluntarily exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The driver, Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, no driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

I-80 was closed in the area for approximately 30 minutes. NSP was assisted by the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Council Bluffs Police Department.

