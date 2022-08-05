North Platte looking to become certified ‘Creative District’

The new archway on Fourth and Dewey street welcoming people into the "Historic Canteen District."
(Marresa Burke)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Historical Canteen District is looking to add on to their recent renovation by becoming a Nebraska Arts Council “Creative District”.

This is another step for the city to prove that it’s constantly growing and evolving.

The Nebraska Arts Council is in charge of certifying communities to be creative districts. If North Platte gets approved to become a creative district, it will be only the second city in the state to receive that certificate. Having a creative district can be used as an economic driver and help the community display their rich history of art.

“Having, arts in your community as an economic driver is a neat tool to have because, not only will it allow people to come off the interstate and have something cool to search for and look for, but it also brings business here as well,” President of the Canteen District non-profit Shae Caldwell said. “Having an art district here with all the artistic pieces will drive a lot of business here and many would want to open business here as well.”

A big part of the application process is getting community feedback. The Canteen District wants to know what improvements or additions - artistic, cultural, or otherwise - you would like to see in downtown North Platte.

You can access the survey question here and let your voice be heard.

