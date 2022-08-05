Petition drive aims to put Rec Center project on the Nov. ballot

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two days after a proposal was tabled that would put a half-cent sales tax increase before voters to renovate and expand the Rec Center, a petition to allow voters to vote on the issue in the November election will begin circulating as early as 8 a.m. Friday.

The forms can be signed or picked up at the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation office. The hope is to collect 1,500 signatures by the August 16 council meeting.

“State statue allows for a secondary way for this type of question on the local option sales tax to get on to a ballot that is by petition,” said petition sponsor Brock Wurl. “So if the city council isn’t going to do what they ought to do because they are being abstracted by a few members, I think there will be enough support in our community to do this. I think enough people believe in having the opportunity to vote on this project and we are going to implement this.”

People can also sign the petition during Rail Days and Music on the Bricks.

“If anybody wants to be a circulator of the petition, you just need to come into the Chamber of Commerce, pick up a petition, go out and walk your neighborhood and ask people to sign it,” Wurl said.

Those interested in signing the petition must be a registered voter of Lincoln County and reside within the City of North Platte.

