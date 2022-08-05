Ramiah Adedigba joins the Knights 2022 Recruiting Class

NPCC Men’s Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights Men’s Basketball Team signed another member of their 2022 signing class and the newest member is Shooting Guard/Point Guard Ramiah Adedigba.

Adedigba will head to North Platte from Carson, California. Before committing to NPCC, Adedigba spent a year playing basketball at Cypress College in Cypress, California.

Adedigba says that NPCC wasn’t the only school recruiting him to come play, but what made them stand out from the rest was the connection that he made with the coaching staff.

“He was talking to me every day and really engaged with me. It really meant a lot. You know usually, coaches aren’t calling you every day and this and that if they’re interested in you. I had other schools that were interested, but it wasn’t as much as them. They were calling every day, checking up on me, making sure I was good and all this and that,” explains Adedigba.

