Senate to vote this weekend on bill intended to curb inflation

The Inflation Reduction Act proposes cuts to the nation’s deficit, while making investments in climate programs and changes to Medicare drug negotiations.
inflation reduction act
inflation reduction act(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Senate could vote as early as Saturday on the Inflation Reduction Act.

The legislation proposes approximately $300 billion in deficit reduction and $369 billion in climate programs, intended to reduce carbon emissions by nearly 40% by 2030. It also allows for Medicare to directly negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

“This is a great step forward,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

She says in addition to bringing down gas prices, this bill would help bring more green energy jobs to the state of Illinois.

“Right now in the program, $500 million for biofuels and ethanol. Illinois is one of the nation’s leading producers of ethanol,” said Duckworth.

But, Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) calls the legislation “false advertising.”

“It doesn’t do anything to address inflation any time soon,” said Cornyn.

Cornyn said the Inflation Reduction Act is similar to the $2 trillion Build Back Better Act which failed to pass the Senate late last year.

“This is admittedly a smaller version of that incredibly expensive and ridiculously extravagant bill,” said Cornyn.

President Biden says he’s looking forward to the Senate taking up the legislation issuing a statement which says the bill proposes “no new taxes on families making $400,000 or less as well as no new taxes on small businesses.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said four people were found dead at two crime scenes a few blocks...
Laurel homicide suspect arrested, 4 victims identified
Daniel Holliday, an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, died on Wednesday, August 3. He...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
Lady A cancels tour for rest of 2022, including appearance at the Nebraska State Fair.
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
NBC announced "Days of Our Lives" is moving to Peacock.
NBC moving ‘Days of Our Lives’ from network time slot to Peacock streaming service
A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves...
Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

Latest News

burn pit
Veterans exposed to burn pits, other toxic chemicals will soon get extended health care
Former Vice President Dick Cheney blasts former President Donald Trump in a new political ad....
Former VP Cheney calls Trump 'a coward' in ad
Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison. (CNN, POOL)
Russian court finds Brittney Griner guilty
American basketball star Brittney Griner hears her verdict in the drug possession trial in...
Brittney Griner listens to verdict in Russian trial